Jim Furyk Named 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain

The U.S. Ryder Cup team found a winning formula last fall at Hazeltine. It's no surprise who will lead the team's 2018 title defense in Paris.

As expected, Jim Furyk was announced as the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain during a Wednesday press conference. It was widely rumored that Furyk would be the pick, and the Telegraph reported Sunday that Furyk was chosen over Fred Couples by committee members Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and 2016 captain Davis Love III.

Furyk was an assistant at Hazeltine last fall and played on nine consecutive Ryder Cup teams through 2014. He owns a 10-20-4 individual record and the U.S. went 2-7 with Furyk on the team.

On his SiriusXM PGA Tour radio show, Hank Haney said, "You want people that are deeply involved and emotional about the PGA and the Ryder Cup and obviously Jim Furyk is that guy. He’s gonna do a good job. He’s a competitor. He’s one of those guys that Tiger Woods always admired. He admired his grit, he admired his determination. He admired how much he got out of his game and how hard he worked and how much he just grinded out there. He’s just an incredible competitor.”

The 2018 Ryder Cup is Sept. 28-30, 2018, at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Furyk will be 48 years old then.

The U.S. thumped Europe 17-11 last year at Hazeltine, ending a run that saw Europe win six of the previous seven events. The Americans last won back-to-back Cups in 1991 and 1993. Tom Watson captained that '93 squad at the Belfry, the last time the U.S. won on European soil.

Thomas Bjorn was named European captain last month.