Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Jim Furyk Named 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain

Photo: Getty Images

Jim Furyk, talking with Zach Johnson during the 2016 Ryder Cup, will lead the U.S. as the 2018 Ryder Cup captain.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Jan. 11, 2017 Updated: Fri Jan. 13, 2017
Install App

The U.S. Ryder Cup team found a winning formula last fall at Hazeltine. It's no surprise who will lead the team's 2018 title defense in Paris.

As expected, Jim Furyk was announced as the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain during a Wednesday press conference. It was widely rumored that Furyk would be the pick, and the Telegraph reported Sunday that Furyk was chosen over Fred Couples by committee members Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and 2016 captain Davis Love III.

Furyk was an assistant at Hazeltine last fall and played on nine consecutive Ryder Cup teams through 2014. He owns a 10-20-4 individual record and the U.S. went 2-7 with Furyk on the team.

On his SiriusXM PGA Tour radio show, Hank Haney said, "You want people that are deeply involved and emotional about the PGA and the Ryder Cup and obviously Jim Furyk is that guy.  He’s gonna do a good job. He’s a competitor. He’s one of those guys that Tiger Woods always admired. He admired his grit, he admired his determination. He admired how much he got out of his game and how hard he worked and how much he just grinded out there. He’s just an incredible competitor.”

The 2018 Ryder Cup is Sept. 28-30, 2018, at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Furyk will be 48 years old then.

The U.S. thumped Europe 17-11 last year at Hazeltine, ending a run that saw Europe win six of the previous seven events. The Americans last won back-to-back Cups in 1991 and 1993. Tom Watson captained that '93 squad at the Belfry, the last time the U.S. won on European soil.

Thomas Bjorn was named European captain last month.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More