Jason Day on Tiger Woods: 'I Want to Try to Beat Him at His Best'

Jason Day is finally returning to the golf course.

After taking time off to heal a nagging back injury, Day will be playing in the Hale Groves Indian River Grapefruit Pro-Am. But recently, according to a report from USA Today, Day's mind has been on another player: Tiger Woods.

Woods returned to golf at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month after a 15-month hiatus due to multiple back surgeries. Day, who is close friends with Woods, is already excited about the prospects of taking the 14-time major winner on.

"Time is not on his side. He’s going to be 41 soon," Day said. "In a selfish way, I want him to come back. I want to try and beat him at his best. It would be great to see him have one last shot at trying to break Jack’s record."

As for Day, he'll ease back into competitive golf.

"This is actually a good test to see how the back is," Day said. "But it’s hard for a charity event to get myself up to tournament level."

Photo:

Tiger Woods and Jason Day walk up the fairway at St. Andrews during the 2015 British Open.

