Tour & News

Jason Day: 'I Don't Care So Much About Speeding Up My Game'

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Day during the first round of the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, IN.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Jan. 4, 2017
Install App

One of the slowest players on Tour says it's time he really took his time.

At his press conference ahead of the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, World No. 1 Jason Day said he plays better when he plays slow, so he has no intention of picking up the pace.

"You don’t want to be classed as a slower player, but thinking about it now when I was playing and competing and doing really well I forgot about that stuff," Day said. "I didn’t care if people thought I was slow or not and I played better. I just need to make sure I’m deliberate, but respect other players. You have to respect the time the PGA Tour has given us."

The Tour sets a pre-determined timetable for each group, and if the players fall behind, a warning is handed down and that group is put "on the clock." Day said he was only put on the clock once last season, so he might have some wiggle room to slow it down.

"Everyone wants to speed up the game. Obviously that's a big subject in golf, to speed up the game," Day said. "In my opinion, I don't care so much about speeding up my game. I've got to get back to what makes me good. If that means I have to back off five times, then I'm going to back off five times before I have to actually hit the shot."

