Jason Day’s man cave is about to get a new toy.

The world No. 1 has signed a multi-year partnership with Full Swing, the indoor golf simulator company. The S8 Series simulator, which starts at $49,900, will soon be installed in Day’s Columbus, Ohio, home.

Perhaps he was inspired by Jordan Spieth, who used a Full Swing sim to prep for the 2015 British Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Photo: Courtesy of Full Swing Golf

Full Swing’s simulator produces accurate and realistic ball tracking data via high speed cameras and infrared light wave technology that measures ball flight in real time.

Day joins a cast of Full Swing ambassadors that includes Spieth, Tiger Woods, and Patrick Reed.