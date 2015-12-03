Menu Close
Tour & News

Jack Nicklaus Says He Plans to Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration

TIME In Conversation With Jack Nicklaus, Jason Day, and Jordan Spieth
TIME's David Von Drehle sits down with golfing legends Jack Nicklaus, Jason Day, and Jordan Spieth to talk about their storied careers and the past, present, and future of the game.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Dec. 10, 2016
Jack Nicklaus says he plans to be on site when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States next month.

"I think we're going to go (to Trump's)," Nicklaus said while speaking to reporters before this week's PNC Father/Son Challenge, which he is playing with son Jackie. Jack, his wife, Barbara, and Jackie's wife, Alli, all plan on going.

Nicklaus supported Trump during the election. After he won, the 18-time major winner tweeted: "Congratulations to the 45th President of the United States, @realdonaldtrump! All of us in the Nicklaus family are very happy for you and your family. We now look forward to you doing all that is necessary to bring our country back together again, and make America great again."

Photo:

Jack Nicklaus stands with Donald Trump at the unveiling of the Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump Doral at Trump National Doral in 2015.

