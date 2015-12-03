Menu Close
Jack Nicklaus: President Trump Will Be Great For Golf

Donald Trump: Commander in Courses?
How will Donald Trump's relationship with golf's governing bodies evolve now that he has been elected president? Our panel debates what the future holds -- in the game, at least -- for the Donald.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Nov. 18, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump has some new public support from the golf world, this time by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus spoke with Yahoo Finance recently, detailing how Trump’s finishing the Nicklaus-designed Trump Ferry Point in the Bronx is case for optimism moving forward. "I think he’s going to make a tremendous impact on the world of golf as he goes forward," Nicklaus said. "He is a golfer, he loves the game of golf, his golf courses are all very, very good facilities."

According to Nicklaus, Trump "knew the people to talk to to get it done and finished," proved that the next four years, and possibly even longer, can be great for golf with such an avid fan in the oval office.

Nicklaus is just one of a number of golfers to show support for the president-elect this week. Both Greg Norman and Cristie Kerr also announced their optimism for the game with Trump as president.

Photo:

Jack Nicklaus and Donald Trump at the unveiling of the Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump Doral.

 

