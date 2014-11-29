Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Jack Nicklaus Pays Tribute to Verne Lundquist with 'Yes, Sir!' Call

Photo: John Iacono/SI

In 1986, 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus stunned the world by winning his sixth green jacket and 18th major title.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sun Dec. 4, 2016
Install App

Legendary CBS and SEC broadcast Verne Lundquist called his final college football game Saturday between Alabama and Florida, and the tributes rolled in.

One of our favorites? This well-wishing from Jack Nicklaus, subject of one of the most famous calls in golf history, the 'Yes, sir!' putt of the 1986 Masters.

"Verne, you've been a great friend for a long time," Nicklaus says. "You've been great for golf and great for college football. Glad you came our way."

Nicklaus ends with his own resounding, "Yes, sir!"

(MORE: CBS Sportscaster Verne Lundquist Signs Off in His Own Words)

Though Lundquist is leaving the booth after 17 years with CBS, he's still set to be a part of the network's coverage of major events in college basketball and golf.

While there will never be another Lundquist call like the 1986 Masters, at least in golf, we'll look forward to any opportunity we have to hear him again.

