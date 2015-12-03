Jack Nicklaus, even at 76 years old, isn't one to mince words.

"I played awful," said Nicklaus on Sunday, after he and son, Jackie, finished the final round of the PNC Father/Son Challenge. "I don't think I've ever played an event that I've hit the ball quite this badly."

Playing a 36-hole scramble, Team Nicklaus finished five under and was 19th out of the 20-team field. It was the eighth time they played together in the event.

A frustrated Nicklaus said he likely won't play again until February or March, "I put my clubs away until they have to be used again, not when they want to be used again."