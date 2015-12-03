Menu Close
David Duval, Stepson Nick Karavites Win PNC Father/Son Challenge
David Duval and his stepson, Nick Karavites, won the PNC Father/Son Challenge on Sunday in Orlando. It was their first time winning the 36-hole scramble event.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Dec. 12, 2016
Jack Nicklaus, even at 76 years old, isn't one to mince words.

"I played awful," said Nicklaus on Sunday, after he and son, Jackie, finished the final round of the PNC Father/Son Challenge. "I don't think I've ever played an event that I've hit the ball quite this badly."

Playing a 36-hole scramble, Team Nicklaus finished five under and was 19th out of the 20-team field. It was the eighth time they played together in the event.

A frustrated Nicklaus said he likely won't play again until February or March, "I put my clubs away until they have to be used again, not when they want to be used again."

Jack Nicklaus wasn't happy with his play at the Father/Son Challenge.

