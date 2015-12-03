Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Nicklaus: To Be the Greatest, Rory McIlroy Must Improve

Photo: Andrew Redington/ 2016 Getty Images

Rory McIlroy looks down the 1st hole during a pro-am round ahead of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Dec. 27, 2016
Install App

In many people's eyes, Jack Nicklaus is the greatest golfer of all time, a man who stands atop all the others (except, perhaps, for Tiger Woods). Today he had some advice for an athlete who has the potential to unseat him as golf's GOAT: Rory McIlroy, the current no. 2 in the world.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Nicklaus spoke about McIlroy's talent, but cautioned that to truly become the greatest, instead of merely great, it'll rest on McIlroy's level of determination.

"He has won and played on his talent to this point. If he wishes to dominate and go forward then he's got to improve," Nicklaus said. "He has to work hard, he's got to focus on what he is trying to do and it is up to him. Certainly he has all the tools to be able to do it -- it is just whether he has the desire and the willingness to give up some other things...Whether he wants to be the greatest player to have played the game, that's his determination and it's his decision whether he wants to make that effort to try to do that." Nicklaus said that it all ultimately comes down to time management, something that McIlroy will have to learn to grapple with more as he gets older. 

Nicklaus also said that he believes McIlroy will eventually win that elusive Masters title. "He certainly has the type of game that would do well at Augusta and he has done well before--he just hasn't finished it," Nicklaus said. "He'll win it. He's a good player." This April, McIlroy will attempt to complete his career grand slam for the third time. Check out the entire article from BBC Sport here.

Rory McIlroy on the State of His Game, His State of Mind
Rory McIlroy tells GOLF LIVE host Ryan Asselta that he feels good about the state of his game despite mixed results this season.

 

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More