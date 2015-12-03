Menu Close
Equipment

Jason Day Announces Apparel Deal with Nike Golf

Jason Day Signs Apparel Deal with Nike
World No. 1 Jason Day has officially signed an apparel deal with Nike Golf, but will continue to play TaylorMade clubs and balls.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sun Jan. 1, 2017 Updated: Tue Jan. 3, 2017
Jason Day is officially a member of the Nike Golf family.

The World No. 1, formerly a longtime Adidas Golf apparel ambassador, signed a multi-year contract that will have him don Nike footwear, apparel, headwear and gloves starting at this week's SBS Tournament of Champions in Maui.

Becoming a member of Nike's Tour staff is "a dream come true," said the Australian in a press release, who joins high-profile swoosh-clad players Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka.

"The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes," Day said. "I’m honored and can’t wait to be part of the team and working closely with Nike to take my game, and the sport of golf, to even higher levels."

Last September, Day re-upped with TaylorMade to continue playing the company's clubs and balls.

