Inside Dustin Johnson's Universe: The Key Players in DJ's World

He's big, long and strong, but he doesn't do it by himself. Here are some of the key people (and toys) in Dustin's expanding world.

THE FIANCÉE

A lot of folks know Paulina Gretzky as both an Instagram sensation and the daughter of celebrity parents, but she's also Dustin's closest confidant and the mother of his young son, Tatum.

THE FUTURE IN-LAWS

Paulina is an attention-getter, but her folks—Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones—aren't exactly anonymous. He holds a million NHL records, and she saucily skated through The Flamingo Kid and Police Academy 5.

THE HARDWARE

His first major win—a dominating performance at daunting Oakmont—was a beaut. A big drive and a laserlike approach on 18—helped by DJ's ability to cope with controversy and push on unfazed—definitively etched his name on the U.S. Open trophy.

THE WHEELS

There's no doubt that Johnson is reaping the benefits of his success—and enjoying the ride. He's been known to drive Range Rovers, which accommodate his 6' 4" frame; outsized sports sedans, like the BMW 750iL; Aston Martins; assorted trucks; and even a black 1967 Pontiac.

THE BOATS

He likes to hang on the water, and to do so you gotta have a vessel. No prob for our POTY, who has owned plenty of them, including a 36-foot Yellowfin Offshore and an Everglades 243 Center Console. Recently, he purchased a boat he named "Just Chillin." It speaks for itself.

THE BROTHER

Forget sibling rivalry— these bros have been working together since 2013, with Dustin on the tee box and Austin on the bag. The younger Johnson is a former college basketball player and a steadying force in his brother's life and game.

THE COACH

Butch Harmon has worked with some great golfers, including Greg Norman and Tiger Woods. In recent years, he and his son, Claude, have been guiding Johnson too. Butch is known for helping players drive it long and knock wedges tight—just like a certain U.S. Open champ.

THE TRAINER

To get the most out of his body, a physical specimen like DJ needs to really work it. The golfer turns to renowned fitness coach Joey Diovisalvi. Together the two strengthen Johnson's core, keep him flexible, and nail down the proper neuromuscular patterning to max out his prodigious distance.

THE DRIVER

One of the longest hitters in the game uses a patriotic red, white and blue TaylorMade M1 driver. In 2016, DJ made the fade his tee shot of choice, and, without losing distance, it has yielded improved accuracy. That controlled power served him well at Oakmont.

THE HOUSE

Purchased in 2015 for close to $5 million, DJ's pad in Palm Beach Gardens features more than 8,000 square feet of space, a swimming pool with waterfall and grotto, and a private dock to anchor one of his powerboats. Rounding out the ridiculously luxe amenities are five bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a family room with a custom wet bar, and a small private island.

THE THREADS

No one would argue that the toned and lanky South Carolinian makes a fine clothes horse. That includes Adidas Golf, which signed him to a big and rich extension in 2016, ensuring he'll be resplendent in stripes for years to come.

THE ALMA MATER

Our Player of the Year credits his Coastal Carolina years for changing his life for the better. Coach Allen Terrell preached discipline, and though his star player took time to warm up to him, the lessons paid off in "16.