Are you a woman who is interested in golf, but intimidated by the prospect of teeing it up for the first time? Women's Golf Day, Tuesday, June 6, is an exciting way to introduce yourself or a friend to the game. Here are four compelling reasons to join the fun:

1. The event has international scope. Beginning at 4 p.m. local time, participants will have the opportunity to play nine holes or receive two hours of instruction at one of more than 400 facilities in 20 countries, from the United States to South Africa to China. (Check your nearest location for details and availability.)

2. It's part golf, part cocktail party. At 6 p.m., the party begins. Attendees are invited to network and socialize, and will have a chance to receive more information on getting involved in the game.

3. Experience isn't required. The event will cater to first-timers and seasoned players alike, so you can relax and learn the game in a friendly, pressure-free environment.

4. Women golfers matter to the game -- in a big way. "Nearly 23 percent of all golfers in the U.S. are female," says Steve Mona, CEO of the World Golf Foundation. "The creation of Women’s Golf Day is an opportunity to increase awareness, participation, and showcase golf as a fun activity for people of all ages."

To find a participating course near you, visit the event’s website.