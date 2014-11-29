Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Jason Day, Full Swing Announce New Partnership
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Will Miss Dubai Desert Classic Due to Rib Injury
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Tiger Woods 'Playing Well,' Feeling 'Strong' as He Preps for Torrey Pines Return
by Josh Berhow
Click to read more
Trump Wants to Play Golf in Front of the Queen
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
A Beautiful Game: Golf Doesn't Mean Much to Most Brazilians, But to Some, It's Everything
by Jeff Ritter
Click to read more
Tour Confidential: What Are Your Expectations for Tiger Woods's Return?
by SI Golf Group
Click to read more
Tour Confidential: Can Tiger Find the Magic Back at Torrey Pines?
Click to read more
Greg Eason Records Highest One-Hole Score in Web.com Tour History
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
China Closes 111 Courses in Attempt to Conserve Water, Land
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Emerges from Pack to Win CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Nabs First PGA Tour Win at CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Tommy Fleetwood Bests Dustin Johnson by One Stroke in Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Adam Hadwin Shoots 59 After 13 Birdies at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Refreshed Dustin Johnson Shoots 64, In Contention in Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus: The 77 Greatest Photos
Click to read more
Day of Glory for Golden Oldie: Jack Nicklaus Wins 1986 Masters at 46
by Rick Reilly
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Shoots Second 65, Leads in Rainy La Quinta
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson in Contention at CareerBuilder Challenge
Tour & News

IGF: We Were 'Not Aware' of Tokyo 2020 Club's Membership Policies Toward Women

Photo: TORU YAMANAKA

Kasumigaseki Country Club, a Japanese country club set to host the 2020 Olympics golf competition, said on January 18 it would consider changing a policy not to admit women as full members after Tokyo's female governor slammed the rule.

by Marika Washchyshyn & Pete Madden
Posted: Fri Jan. 20, 2017
Install App

The International Golf Federation was "not aware" that women were not full members of the Kasumigaseki Country Club, the site of Olympic golf for the 2020 Tokyo Games, GOLF.com has learned.

A report by The Guardian said that the International Olympic Committee has expressed concern over the issue, and would reach out to the IGF to see if they could influence the club to grant their female members full membership status. The report went on to say that it was unclear whether the IOC or IGF knew about the restrictions, which IGF Vice President Ty Votaw confirmed to GOLF.com Friday. 

Votaw said that KCC is working on a resolution to the discriminatory policies of the club, which bars its female members from playing on Sundays and some holidays.

"While Kasumigaseki Country Club does indeed have women members, and every committee at KCC has a woman representative, the IGF was not aware that women were not 'full' members, which means women are not permitted to play on certain Sundays and holidays," Votaw said in an email.

One possible resolution on the table is moving the event from KCC to Wakasu Golf Links, a public course by Tokyo Bay. The Japan Golf Council, a non-profit organization aimed at modernizing the game in the country, is already lobbying for the change.

Golf's surge in popularity in Asia, especially on the LPGA tour, makes the location of the 2020 Olympic Games ideal for the sport's promotion on that side of the globe. With the club coming under fire, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike issued a public statement last week urging the club to admit fully its women members.

"I feel very uncomfortable that women cannot become full members in this day and age," Koike said. "It should be a venue open to everyone."

The IOC has said that Kasumigaseki Country Club "fully meets requirements for the Olympic-level golf competitions," but that it would continue to monitor the situation and public discussions surrounding it. The club has hosted more high-level tournaments, including the 1999 Japan Women's Open, than any other club in the country.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More