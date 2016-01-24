Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

IGF Report: Olympic Golfers Aced Drug Tests for Rio Games

IGF Doping Report Shows Zero Golf Violations
The International Golf Federation released its Olympic doping report, indicating that not one single golfer violated anti-doping policies.
by Pete Madden
Posted: Fri Nov. 4, 2016
Install App

The International Golf Federation says its Olympic athletes competed clean.

The governing body released a summary on Thursday of its anti-doping efforts for golf’s return to the Olympics this summer, reporting that anti-doping officials conducted 197 drug tests on male and female golfers between May 6 and the end of the Rio Games on Aug. 21.

According to the IGF, officials tested every athlete in the registered testing pool (RTP) at least once and discovered no anti-doping rules violations.

“The IGF was the only sport to place all participating golf athletes on the RTP and was successful in meeting the commitment to test all RTP athletes at least once between 6 May and the start of the Games, ensuring a clean field of play for Golf’s return to the Olympic Games in Rio 2016,” stated the IGF in a release.

Of the 197 tests, 124 were conducted by the IGF, 47 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and 26 by national anti-doping organizations.

In light of the Independent Observers report detailing "serious failings" in the World Anti-Doping Agency's methods at the Rio Games, including the revelation that over 4,000 athletes (about half of whom were competing in sports with a high risk of doping) had no record of testing in 2016, the IGF's testing of its entire pool of athletes could be viewed as a triumph. The IGF report does not differentiate, however, between urine and blood tests or in- and out-of-competition testing, so it remains unclear how rigorous its testing program truly was.

WADA set the minimum level of analysis of golfers for some popular performance enhancers like human growth hormone (which is undetectable in urine) at 5 percent of the testing pool, meaning that Olympic golfers were blood tested far less than other Olympic athletes.

Before he withdrew from the Games, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy revealed that he had not been blood tested by the IGF and claimed that he “could use HGH and get away with it,” while several Rio-bound golfers told GOLF.com at the PGA Championship that they had still not been blood tested a week before the Games began.

Roger Pielke, a professor at the Sports Governance Center at the University of Colorado and author of the book The Edge: The War Against Cheating and Corruption in the Cutthroat World of Elite Sports, says the report leaves several questions unanswered — “Do we know whether the tests reported are urine or blood? Does that mean some athletes were tested in early May and then not again? Is that sufficient?” he asked. — and suggested that the program could benefit from independent evaluation.

“The IGF report indicates that anti-doping remains a patchwork affair across sports,” Pielke said. “The release of data by IGF is suggestive, but not nearly as rigorous as one would like to judge success or failure. Wouldn't it be great if the IGF asked a few independent experts to evaluate their program and report those results?”

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More