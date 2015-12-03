We don't have video to back it up, but apparently a PGA Tour pro took out some on-course frustrations by "attacking" a golf bag. Whoever it was, he should have made sure to avoid the pockets that were holding the cell phones.

Ian Poulter tweeted a photo of two smashed phones on Thursday with the caption "When a player decides to attack a tour bag … Oooppssss player and Caddy phones destroyed … costly mistake." Poulter later clarified that it wasn't his phone, but he wouldn't say who they belonged to.

We are assuming this happened during Round 1 of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico (where Poulter shot a one-over 72 and is tied for 94th). Whomever it was, this should be a lesson to golfers everywhere -- remember where your phone is.

When a player decides to attack a tour bag... Oooppssss player and Caddy phones destroyed costly mistake. #2KHeadOff pic.twitter.com/BzhB20Kixl — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) November 10, 2016