Masters 2016: How Jordan Spieth lost the Masters at Amen Corner

Jordan Spieth added his name to the history books at Augusta National. Alongside Greg Norman, Ken Venturi and Tom Weiskopf.

Spieth shot a final-round 73 and finished T2, three shots behind Danny Willett. The costly swing of momentum occured as Spieth made the turn on Sunday, when he was seven under and in total control of the tournament. Entering the round, Spieth had played 10-11-12 a combined one over par. The result on Sunday? Bogey-bogey-quad, and his Masters hopes were dashed.

Spieth summed it up thusly: "It was a very tough 30 minutes that hopefully I never experience again."

He picked up the pieces and birdied the 13th and 15th holes, but could not overcome the six shots he lost in Amen Corner. Here's a detailed look at what went wrong for Spieth on those three holes.

No. 10 - Bogey

Spieth bogeyed the 10th hole after landing his approach in the greenside bunker. Masters.com

After leaving his approach in the right bunker, Spieth hit a relatively poor bunker shot and faced a 13-footer for par. He couldn't connect, tapped in for bogey and dropped to six under. Comfort margin: Large. He had just made four birdies in a row.

No. 11 - Bogey

Spieth followed that up with a bogey on No. 11. Masters.com

The tee shot on the par-4 11th is one of the toughest on the course, as the extreme length forces players to shape driver from left to right. Spieth pushed his drive way right into the pines and had to punch out short of the green. He left himself a seven-footer after an aggresive pitch shot, but his putter – the one club keeping him atop the leaderboard all week – let him down again. The bogey dropped him to five under. Comfort margin: Still there, but Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett were officially lurking.

No. 12 - Quadruple Bogey

The true collapse came on the 12th, when he carded a 7. Masters.com

This is where it all went wrong. Spieth had left several iron shots short and right all week, but this one cost him the most. Hitting over Rae's Creek into the narrow par-3 12th, Spieth's approach landed on the bank and kicked back into the water. A huge unforced error. Spieth decided to take his drop 68 yards back from the green and chunked another shot into the water. He took another drop, and it was easy to predict he would go long into the back bunker. He got up and down for his quadruple bogey. Spieth was now only 1 under, and while he was butchering the 12th, Willett had charged up the leaderboard. Spieth was three back. Comfort level: Don't ask.