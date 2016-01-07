Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Before Hideki Matsuyama, There Was 'Jumbo' Ozaki

Photo: Getty Images

Jumbo Ozaki at the 1995 PGA Championship.

by Sean Zak
Posted: Thu Dec. 8, 2016
Install App

Hideki Matsuyama is the hottest golfer in the world. Ranked no. 6 in the OWGR, Matsuyama is the highest-ranked Japanese golfer in nearly 20 years.

The last Japanese player to be ranked so high was Masashi Ozaki, or "Jumbo."

Jumbo Ozaki won 94 times on the Japan Golf Tour, but never once won a PGA Tour event, leading to mass skepticism about not only his game, but the oft-criticized world golf rankings. But those who saw Ozaki play always knew he was good enough to play with the greatest players in the world, despite relatively lackluster results in America.

This week on the GOLF.com Podcast, we flashback to the 1998 Masters, where Sports Illustrated profiled Ozaki in previewing the event. As John Garrity wrote then and points out this week, Ozaki was a mysterious man who:

1. Played professional baseball.
2. Released chart-topping pop singles.
3. Was allegedly linked to the Japanese mafia.
4. Was criticized of cheating.
5. Continues to compete, at the age of 69.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More