Tour & News

Hero World Challenge Tee Times, TV Schedule

Tiger Woods 'Ready to Go' for Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods is more confident about his return than ever after spending hours on the range ahead of the Hero World Challenge.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Nov. 28, 2016 Updated: Sat Dec. 3, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods followed up his second-round bogey-free 65 with a two-under 70 that featured seven birdies in the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Woods will tee off in the final round alongside Louis Oosthuizen at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday. Woods trails leader Hideki Matsuyama by 11 shots.

The entire list of tee times and TV schedule are listed below.

TV Schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 1: Golf Channel (1:30-4:30 p.m. EST)
Friday, Dec. 2: Golf Channel (1:30-4:30 p.m. EST)
Saturday, Dec. 3: Golf Channel (12-2:30 p.m. EST), NBC (2:30-5 p.m. EST)
Sunday, Dec. 4: Golf Channel (11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST), NBC (1-4 p.m. EST)

SCORES: View the Hero World Challenge Leaderboard Here

Final Round Tee Times

10:53 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo

10:58 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka

11:09 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Russell Knox

11:20 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Bubba Watson

11:31 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Tiger Woods

11:42 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.B. Holmes

11:53 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

12:04 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

12:15 p.m. – Hideki Matusyama, Henrik Stenson

Saturday Tee Times

11:42 a.m. – Jimmy Walker

11:53 a.m. – Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo

12:04 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Zach Johnson

12:15 p.m. – Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka

12:26 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler

12:37 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.B. Holmes

12:48 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker

12:59 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen

1:10 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

Withdrawn: Justin Rose (Back injury)

