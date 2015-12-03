Hero World Challenge Tee Times, TV Schedule
Tiger Woods followed up his second-round bogey-free 65 with a two-under 70 that featured seven birdies in the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.
Woods will tee off in the final round alongside Louis Oosthuizen at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday. Woods trails leader Hideki Matsuyama by 11 shots.
The entire list of tee times and TV schedule are listed below.
TV Schedule:
Thursday, Dec. 1: Golf Channel (1:30-4:30 p.m. EST)
Friday, Dec. 2: Golf Channel (1:30-4:30 p.m. EST)
Saturday, Dec. 3: Golf Channel (12-2:30 p.m. EST), NBC (2:30-5 p.m. EST)
Sunday, Dec. 4: Golf Channel (11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST), NBC (1-4 p.m. EST)
Final Round Tee Times
10:53 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo
10:58 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka
11:09 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
11:20 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Bubba Watson
11:31 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Tiger Woods
11:42 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.B. Holmes
11:53 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler
12:04 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
12:15 p.m. – Hideki Matusyama, Henrik Stenson
Saturday Tee Times
11:42 a.m. – Jimmy Walker
11:53 a.m. – Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo
12:04 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Zach Johnson
12:15 p.m. – Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka
12:26 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler
12:37 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.B. Holmes
12:48 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker
12:59 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen
1:10 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama
Withdrawn: Justin Rose (Back injury)