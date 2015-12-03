Menu Close
Henrik Stenson Named 2016 European Tour Golfer of the Year

Henrik Stenson Named 2016 European Tour Player of the Year
Henrik Stenson has been named the 2016 European Tour Player of the Year after a season that saw him claim his first major, the Race to Dubai and a silver medal at the Olympics.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Dec. 13, 2016 Updated: Wed Dec. 14, 2016
After an impressive season that included wins at the British Open, the Race to Dubai and a silver medal at the Olympics, Henrik Stenson was crowned the 2016 European Tour Golfer of the Year. This is the second time Stenson's won this honor.

With his victory at Royal Troon over Phil Mickelson, Stenson became the first Swedish man to win a major championship. His winning 20 under 264 set a new record for lowest score at a major. Steson also won at the BMW Championship in June and bested Jordan Spieth for Team Europe in the 2016 Ryder Cup. His crowning achievement of the year came in November, when he won the Race to Dubai for the second time, joining the company of players like Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, and Rory McIlroy.

Stenson was quoted as saying that he considered 2016 "certainly the best season of my career." "To win the Claret Jug, a silver medal at the Olympics, the Race to Dubai and now this means 2016 was a very special year for me, and I am very proud of what I have achieved," he said.

Stenson provided some of the most dramatic golf of the year. His battles with Mickelson at the Open and with Justin Rose at the Olympics enthralled fans around the world. 

