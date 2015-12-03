Menu Close
Tour & News

After Watching His Return, Hank Haney Thinks Tiger Will Win 'One More Major'

Trending: Tiger Woods Cards 73 in Return at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods got off to a hot start in his first round back from a 15-month injury hiatus, but he struggled on the back nine to finish with a 73 on day 1 at the Hero World Challenge.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Dec. 1, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods made his much-anticipated return to competition on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge and the results were mixed. Woods showed some very positive signs for his future early on, getting to four under through his first eight holes, but the strong play did not last as he dropped five shots the rest of the way to finish with a 73.

However, his performance was good enough to get his former swing coach to envision success on the horizon, even major success.

On Thursday evening golf instructor Hank Haney told Sports Illustrated's Alan Shipnuck "based on what I saw today, I think he wins more tournaments and one more major."

Photo:

Hank Haney and Tiger Woods at the 2010 Masters.

While that sounds good, Haney followed his prediction by immediately hedging his bet: "But I reserve the right to take back that prediction if he chunks more chip shots. Everything is predicated on that."

A lot of speculation and predictions will be made over the next few months, but it will likely be a long time before anyone knows exactly how Tiger's self-proclaimed "Phase 2" turns out.

