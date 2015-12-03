Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Greg Norman Has a Secret Plan to Disrupt the Golf World

Greg Norman on His Mega-Business, the State of Golf and His Incredible 1986 Season
Greg Norman joins GOLF LIVE to talk about the state of the PGA Tour, becoming a business mogul, and to reminisce about his historic 1986 season.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sun Dec. 11, 2016
Greg Norman has long been a major figure in the game of golf. On the course, the Great White Shark captured two major victories (and a handful of heartbreaking near-misses) while sitting at No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings for 331 weeks, second only to Tiger Woods.

But Norman's off-course activities have arguably had a bigger influence on the game, including his prolific golf course design company and his many business ventures in and around the game.

But now, the Australian golf legend is planning something even bigger. Norman is inviting media members to a summit in mid-2017 to announce his newest and perhaps greatest venture, one that is shrouded in secrecy.

Greg Norman of Australia attends a press conference during the Mission Hills Celebrity Pro-Am on 24 October 2014.

"In the middle second quarter of next year, I'll invite you guys down to my office. We will tell you exactly how we're going to break this cast iron that's been wrapped around golf for so long. We're going to shatter it. The institutions (USGA, R&A, PGA of America, PGA Tour) will eventually buy into it because they will have to buy into it. They won't have a choice," Norman told reporters last month at the unveiling of his latest design, the Greg Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Neuvo Vallarta, Mexico.

Greg Norman Thinks Donald Trump Will Succeed as President

As reported by Rick Young for scoregolf.com, the venture will involve Verizon, with whom the golfer signed an eight-year deal with recently.

Details are thin, so we will all be waiting patiently to see what Norman has in store to disrupt the golf world in 2017.

