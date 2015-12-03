Greg Norman Has a Secret Plan to Disrupt the Golf World

Greg Norman has long been a major figure in the game of golf. On the course, the Great White Shark captured two major victories (and a handful of heartbreaking near-misses) while sitting at No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings for 331 weeks, second only to Tiger Woods.

But Norman's off-course activities have arguably had a bigger influence on the game, including his prolific golf course design company and his many business ventures in and around the game.

But now, the Australian golf legend is planning something even bigger. Norman is inviting media members to a summit in mid-2017 to announce his newest and perhaps greatest venture, one that is shrouded in secrecy.

"In the middle second quarter of next year, I'll invite you guys down to my office. We will tell you exactly how we're going to break this cast iron that's been wrapped around golf for so long. We're going to shatter it. The institutions (USGA, R&A, PGA of America, PGA Tour) will eventually buy into it because they will have to buy into it. They won't have a choice," Norman told reporters last month at the unveiling of his latest design, the Greg Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Neuvo Vallarta, Mexico.

As reported by Rick Young for scoregolf.com, the venture will involve Verizon, with whom the golfer signed an eight-year deal with recently.

Details are thin, so we will all be waiting patiently to see what Norman has in store to disrupt the golf world in 2017.