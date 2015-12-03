Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Greg Norman Believes Donald Trump Will Succeed as President

Donald Trump: Commander in Courses?
How will Donald Trump's relationship with golf's governing bodies evolve now that he has been elected president? Our panel debates what the future holds -- in the game, at least -- for the Donald.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Nov. 16, 2016
While some of the country may be divided on how Donald Trump will fare as President of the United States, he does have one major supporter in Greg Norman.

In a column for Newsweek, Norman said he was not surprised Trump was elected and that he is optimistic about the next four years of a Trump-governed United States of America. 

Norman writes: "Donald, for all his bluster, rhetoric and aggressive style of messaging, caught the attention of those that needed a rudder for their forgotten ship and beliefs. Like it or not, he made a poignant and powerful impact on a base that sat sadly alienated. I have spoken to Donald on numerous occasions since the election and I think he will surprise many with what he will do with the presidency, but not himself. He has a clear vision."

Another reason Norman is excited for Trump to take the reins as commander-in-chief? An opportunity to tee it up with another president.

"For obvious reasons, I am glad we have another golfer in the White House," Norman wrote. "We all know that Trump is passionate about the sport and like many presidents before him, I am sure he will use the golf course as a stress-reliever. I have been lucky enough to play with previous presidents, so I am hoping the trend continues with President-elect Trump."

 

