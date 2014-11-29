Menu Close
Greg Eason Records Highest One-Hole Score in Web.com History

Photo: Getty Images

Greg Eason made Web.com tour history on the 18th hole on Sunday, but not in a good way.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Jan. 23, 2017
Install App

Greg Eason struggled in strong winds and rain last week, and it didn't get any better for him on Sunday.

Eason shot 91-95 at the Web.com tour's Bahamas Great Exuma Classic last week and said afterward that he lost 32 balls. Fast forward to this week's Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas, and Eason was playing marginally better for Sunday's first round. He was eight over after 17, but then disaster struck (again).

Eason recorded a decuple bogey 15 on the par-5 18th -- 10 over for the hole -- and ended up shooting 90. The 15 is the highest score ever recorded on a hole in a Web.com event. We were unable to find a shot-by-shot breakdown of the 18th, but maybe that's for the best.

In his three rounds this season, Eason has yet to break 90.

Photo:

Greg Eason's back nine on Sunday.

 

