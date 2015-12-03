Golfers Share the Love: Pros Celebrating the Holidays
The golf world shared the love on social media this Christmas, so here’s a roundup of all the well-wishes, bad jokes and bizarre traditions from the pros.
Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016
WATCH: @BeefGolf at Christmas: What do you call a man with no shins? More on #SSNHQ & here: https://t.co/Zw828NJF4m https://t.co/J8ZKNd9S9Z— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) December 25, 2016
Merry Christmas from my family to yours! Hope you all have a happy and healthy 2017! #MerryChristmasEveryone pic.twitter.com/pKg9Pko4mm— Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) December 25, 2016
Merry Christmas Everyone!!!— Kevin Streelman (@Streels54) December 24, 2016
