The Shriners Open was off to a spectacular start on Sunday, with Brooks Koepka and Lucas Glover sinking back to back 60-foot birdie putts.

Both putts came on the par-4 2nd hole, with Glover, who's 16 under for the tournament, closing a distance of 68 feet 5 inches. Koepka's putt covered more than 62 feet.

Glover and Koepka are currently battling for the lead at the Las Vegas tournament in the final round, with a crowd of other contenders closing in behind them, including Rod Pampling, Pat Perez and Scott Piercy.

Watch footage of Koepka's birdie below: