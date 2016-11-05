Watch: Back to Back 60-Foot Birdie Putts at Shriners Open
The Shriners Open was off to a spectacular start on Sunday, with Brooks Koepka and Lucas Glover sinking back to back 60-foot birdie putts.
Both putts came on the par-4 2nd hole, with Glover, who's 16 under for the tournament, closing a distance of 68 feet 5 inches. Koepka's putt covered more than 62 feet.
Glover and Koepka are currently battling for the lead at the Las Vegas tournament in the final round, with a crowd of other contenders closing in behind them, including Rod Pampling, Pat Perez and Scott Piercy.
Watch footage of Koepka's birdie below:
Wow!! What do you do when the leader makes a 70footer? @BKoepka says make one on top! @ShrinersOpen @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/Xxv0TqueTS— Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) November 6, 2016