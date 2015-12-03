Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Fowler, Day and Rose, Stenson Announced as Teams for 2017 Zurich Classic

Fowler, Day Highlight 2017 Zurich Classic Teams
The PGA Tour announced that the 2017 Zurich Classic will be played as a two-man team competition, with Rickie Fowler and Jason Day highlighting the pairings.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Nov. 14, 2016 Updated: Tue Nov. 15, 2016
Install App

Next year’s Zurich Classic will be unlike any other with the format changing to a two-person team competition. Now a few of those teams have been announced.

Speaking on the Golf Channel Monday morning, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose both announced their prospective teammates for the late April event. Fowler will be joined by world No. 1 player Jason Day while Rose will be teaming up with longtime Ryder Cup partner Henrik Stenson.

"Getting to play a PGA Tour event with a good friend, and going to see if we can beat up on the rest of the guys will be a good time," Fowler said.

The event will have 80 2-man teams, where Thursday and Saturday rounds will be foursomes (alternate shot) and Friday and Sunday will be fourball. A 36-hole cut will trim the field to 35 teams and ties after the second round.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More