Fowler, Day and Rose, Stenson Announced as Teams for 2017 Zurich Classic

Next year’s Zurich Classic will be unlike any other with the format changing to a two-person team competition. Now a few of those teams have been announced.

Speaking on the Golf Channel Monday morning, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose both announced their prospective teammates for the late April event. Fowler will be joined by world No. 1 player Jason Day while Rose will be teaming up with longtime Ryder Cup partner Henrik Stenson.

"Getting to play a PGA Tour event with a good friend, and going to see if we can beat up on the rest of the guys will be a good time," Fowler said.

The event will have 80 2-man teams, where Thursday and Saturday rounds will be foursomes (alternate shot) and Friday and Sunday will be fourball. A 36-hole cut will trim the field to 35 teams and ties after the second round.