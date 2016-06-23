You may not have heard of Jon Rahm before last week, when he was the low amateur at Oakmont for the U.S. Open, the only amatuer to make the cut.

Rahm followed that performance up by shooting 64 with 11 (!) one-putts in his first professional round at Congressional for the Quicken Loans National.

Here are five things you need to know about the PGA Tour's newest pro.

1. He was the No. 1 ranked amateur in the country

At Arizona State, Rahm lit the Pac-12 on fire with 11 collegiate wins (more on that later). He is the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year and just took home the conference title. Rahm also holds two of the best six NCAA season stroke average seasons of all time.

2. Only Phil Mickelson has more wins in ASU history

You want pedigree? How about being in the record books with one of the best golfers -- amateur or professional -- in U.S. history? Rahm's 11 collegiate wins puts him behind only Phil Mickelson, who had 16 victories while in Tempe from 1988-92. He went a perfect 12-12 in top-10 finishes last season as well, the most top-10s in the country, not to mention a 100% success rate.

3. He had one of the shots of the week at the U.S. Open

On Saturday, Rahm made eagle on the par-15 12th by spinning in his approach. That shot took him from five over to three over. He finished seven over, good enough for a T23.

4. He tied for fifth at the 2015 Waste Management Open ... and beat Jordan Spieth

Rahm is no stranger to the PGA Tour despite making his pro debut at Congressional. As a junior at ASU, he played up the road in Scottsdale for the Phoenix Open, finishing T5 with Martin Laird and just three shots from the eventual winner Brooks Koepka. Rahm also finished a shot ahead of a guy whose name you might know: Jordan Spieth.

5. He was a back-to-back Spanish amateur winner

A native of Barrika, Spain Rahm hasn't just dominated the amateur circuit in the United States. He won the Spanish amateur title in 2014 and '15 which is impressive, although Sergio Garcia remains the most accomplished Spanish amateur ever. He once claimed four national amatuer titles ... before he turned 16.