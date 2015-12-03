Menu Close
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports

Photo: 2015 Getty Images

FanDuel is entering the fantasy golf space, ahead of its merger with rival company DraftKings.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Jan. 17, 2017
FanDuel is adding professional golf to its roster of fantasy sports, joining DraftKings in the space, according to Yahoo Finance. The two companies are set to merge by the end of this year. The CEO of FanDuel, Nigel Eccles, told Yahoo that FanDuel was slow in adding golf because of the potential regulatory hurdles involved.

"We had been looking at golf for over a year. We were mindful of the regulatory environment, but now we have states passing laws and really setting the boundaries of what we can and can't do," he said. "We think there's a golf product we can do that would be compliant with that and be an awesome experience."

Uncertainty about the legality of fantasy golf remains, however. Experts are unsure if golf tournaments may break an internet gambling law that governs the industry, the Unlawful Internet Gaming Enforcement Act. 

For their part, the PGA Tour has seemed open to learning more about the potential market for fantasy golf. Jay Monahan, the new Tour commissioner, recently said that the Tour has an "open mind" toward fantasy golf.

 

