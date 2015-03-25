ESPN's Chris Fallica Explains How To Successfully Gamble on Golf

Gambling on golf is never easy, but unlike with many other sports, it can be immensely rewarding.

100-to-1 bets hit more often in the golf world than almost any other sport. Jimmy Walker and Danny Willett are perfect examples from 2016. It takes the correct combination of knowledge about the course and the field, as well as a hint of luck to be successful, something ESPN’s Chris Fallica knows a thing or two about.

Fallica, better known as ‘The Bear’ from his work on ESPN’s College Gameday, joined the GOLF.com Podcast to talk about gambling in golf. From the craziness that was Tiger vs. the Field to his advice on betting the Masters, Fallica’s golf gambling knowledge includes decades of experience. Make sure to stay for the story about him cheering against himself at the 2009 British Open. Check out the podcast below: