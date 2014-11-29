Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods

If Ernie Els can win a major in his 40s, why can’t Tiger Woods?

At least that’s what the South African Hall of Famer, who won the 2012 British Open at age 42, seemed to be saying of the 14-time major winner at the Singapore Open on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"I am in my late 40s, and he is just getting into them,” Els said. “There have been a few cases where we have won majors in our 40s. It doesn't happen that often but it does happen. If players like myself, Darren Clarke and Mark O'Meara won (majors) in our 40s, surely Tiger thinks he can do it, too. I am sure it’s on his agenda.”

Woods returned to competition after a 15-month layoff at the Hero World Challenge in December and plans to kickoff a full early-season schedule of Tour events at next week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Count Els among those excited about the possibilities.

"Mentally, he is as strong as anybody but he needs to find some momentum at his favorite events and if he gets that, he can start believing again,” Els said. “I would love to see him play like he did back in the 90s, but I am not sure that is going to happen … There's a lot of excellent players out there, some of them playing great golf, so it will be great to see if Tiger can get back in the mix at some of the big events and create even more of a buzz.”