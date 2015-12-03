Females of Edinburgh Ban Muirfield Members from Park Bench in Protest

Muirfield doesn't get everything it wants.

Though the famed all-male club in Scotland has maintained its exclusivity in the wake of being removed from consideration as host of the British Open, protests continue. Most recently, a park bench in Edinburgh has banned members of the club from sitting on it. It arrived "by order of the female population of Edinburgh."

The club voted against female membership in May but announced plans for a second vote shortly after being removed from the British Open rota. To date, however, women are still not allowed as members. A two-thirds vote is required to change membership rules. Check out the now very famous bench in the tweet below.

Well done Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/yqzmRr1ibd — Denise Christie (@densherryboe) December 18, 2016

As of this summer, the second vote on female membership was planned for late 2016.