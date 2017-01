Upon finishing his final round at the 1940 U.S. Open, 230-pound Ed "Porky" Oliver was in a three-way tie with Gene Sarazen and Lawson Little, but Oliver would not participate in the playoff. Oliver's threesome teed off a half hour earlier than their designated tee-time to preempt an impending rainstorm. Unknown to "Poor Porky," this was a violation of the rules, and he was disqualified.