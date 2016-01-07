Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

What He's Really Like: The Dustin Johnson You Don't Know

Behind the Scenes with Dustin Johnson, 2016 Player of the Year
We take you behind the scenes of GOLF magazine's 2016 Player of the Year shoot with U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson and family.
by Sean Zak
Posted: Fri Dec. 9, 2016
Install App

Beyond the cool customer you see on TV is a fierce competitor, tireless worker, and a golf nut who just wants to go play—even after giving away a major. Here's the DJ you don't know, from some who know him best.

ALLEN TERRELL
College coach, director of coaching at Dustin Johnson Golf School

[At a tournament] during his sophomore year, he double-bogeyed the first hole, so he's 2-over. Then we had a weather delay. He comes out [after] and eagles the next hole, then birdies the next five and wins his first event. That's the kind of competitor he is.

KEITH SBARBARO
Vice president at TaylorMade

When DJ first came to TaylorMade headquarters [in 2007], I set us up with a round of golf with Phil [Mickelson]. On the fifth hole, into the wind, Phil and I hit a good one, and Dustin hits his about 18 yards farther. DJ shoots 31 on the front and is 1-up on Phil. This college kid was not at all intimidated playing with a superstar. He just didn't care. Phil shot, like, 30 on the back, for a 62, and DJ shot 64. In the car going home, DJ was so pissed that he lost. I went back to TaylorMade saying, "He's going to be an amazing player."

JOEY DIOVISALVI
Trainer

He goes, "Joey D., I want to do whatever it takes to win a major and be No. 1 in the world." Now, if I had a dollar for every Tour pro who told me that… [But] when he said it, he meant it. He worked out every day for three straight months. He did two-a-days. He was up early, eating right. He asked the right questions. He's a true athlete, and when an athlete with his talent level really works at it, it's a whole new game.

AUSTIN JOHNSON
Brother, caddie

The Monday after Chambers Bay, Wayne [Gretzky], myself and a couple of buddies went out and played. We left Dustin alone and didn't say much to him. We figured the last thing he'd want was to play golf. He came out on the third or fourth hole and asked us why we didn't invite him.

BRANDEL CHAMBLEE
Golf Channel analyst

I hadn't yet met Dustin in 2007, but we share the same agent, and we both played in the Desert Marlin, an off-season hit-and-giggle. At the event, I'm talking to some people, and this guy comes up and goes, "I'm Dustin Johnson. It's really nice to meet you." He called me "sir"—the first time anybody had called me "sir." He never didn't say "Yes, sir," "No, sir," or "Mr. Chamblee." He was that way with everybody. He was the right amount of confident and comfortable, but not arrogant. I couldn't have been more impressed.

CLAUDE HARMON III
Coach

We were on the plane after the [2016] Tour Championship. [Johnson was co-leader entering the final round but shot 73 on Sunday; McIlroy won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.] I said, "Hey, tough day." He said, "I didn't deserve to win the FedEx Cup." I said, "You had a chance, and if Ryan Moore makes a few putts, it would have gone your way." He said, "Listen, my bank account would have loved that, but that's not how I want to win the FedEx Cup. I don't want to win it by someone beating Rory McIlroy and doing my job for me. I should have done the job that I had to do.”

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More