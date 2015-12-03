Though Dustin Johnson knew his score was up in the air during the last nine holes of his U.S. Open victory, he really didn't want to know what it meant. Johnson refused to look at any scoreboards, even reaching the 18th green without an idea of where he stood in the tournament.

Dustin's brother and caddie, Austin, talked about the incredible season DJ put together in a recent Q&A in GOLF Magazine, and apparently Dustin approached him on the 18th green without much idea of the implications of his impending birdie putt.

"I didn't want him to see me frustrated," Austin said of the indefinite ruling by the USGA. "He was so focused. He came up to me on the 18th green, and he didn't even know how he stood. He hadn't looked at a scoreboard all day. I told him on the 18th green that he had a three-shot lead, and he just goes, "Oh, good." [Laughs]

That makes the 3-footer a bit easier, no? Austin talked about that and more of Dustin's season in the Q&A here. In the meantime, remind yourself of how Dustin reached the 18th green below.