Tour & News

DJ Jumps Up WGC-Bridgestone Leaderboard Saturday

Photo: Getty Images // Gregory Shamus

Dustin Johnson is chasing his second consecutive victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Jul. 2, 2016
Install App

Dustin Johnson is back for more.

Just two weeks after winning his first major at the U.S. Open in western Pennsylvania, DJ shot up the leaderboard early Saturday afternoon, posting a 31 on the front nine at Firestone Country Club.

Johnson failed to birdie the par 5 2nd hole, but made four birdies in his last six holes on the front nine to move to 2 under for the event and just two shots back before leader Jason Day was even able to tee off. Johnson would fire a third round 66 for the day.

Just like it did at Oakmont last month, Johnson's iron play like this helps explain the charge.

