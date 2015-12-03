Menu Close
As Lydia Ko prepares to play for her third career major at just 19 years old, our panel discusses what the top player in women's golf has to do to be covered more in mainstream media.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Dec. 17, 2016
Former LPGA star and current CBS broadcaster Dottie Pepper has some advice for young World No. 1 Lydia Ko: you, and only you, are responsible for everything that's going on in your life.

Writing in her year-end round-up for ESPN, Pepper criticized the 19-year-old's helicopter-parents and former coach, David Leadbetter. But ultimately, she had some stern words for the LPGA phenom.

"Take ownership of everything in your life and do your preparation in the quiet of your home, not in the public eye," Pepper wrote.

Ko has cleaned house this off season, starting with her caddie Jason Hamilton, followed closely in succession by coaches Sean Hogan and David Leadbetter. She's also looking at an equipment switch -- it would appear Ko is preparing for a completely new start in 2017.

(MORE: Leadbetter Says Split With Ko Was 'A Bit of A Shock')

"I'm not going to judge the personalities involved, but I will always be critical of over-involved parents/spouses as well as students and teachers who don't arrive at tournaments with their preparation complete," Pepper writes. "Tournament time is when you put your work on auto pilot and play golf, not try to reinvent the wheel with a teacher stuck to you like cellophane."

Will Ko employ a new entourage or heed Pepper's advice? The 2017 LPGA season kicks off at the end of January in the Bahamas, likely our first indication of what the young New Zealander plans to do.

Photo:

Dottie Pepper walks the 7th fairway during the final round of the 2016 Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club.

 

