It's safe to say the entire golf world is excited to see Tiger Woods back on the course this week at the Hero World Challenge, and at the prospect of seeing the 14-time major champion back on Tour regularly. It turns out that includes the president-elect of the United States Donald Trump.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to express his excitement, quoting a tweet Tiger sent earlier in the week and adding, "Great to have you back Tiger - Special!” You can see the tweet below.

Trump is a fixture on the golf scene. He owns several golf courses and resorts including regular British Open host Turnberry in Scotland and Trump Natonal Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey which is set to host the 2022 PGA Championship.