In a stunning upset, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton on Election Day and will take office as the 45th president on Jan. 20, 2017.

The real-estate-mogul-turned-Republican-president-elect owns some of the top golf courses in the world. His Trump National Bedminster will the host the 2017 U.S. Women's Open and the 2022 PGA Championship.

Many Tour pros are fans of Trump — others, not so much — and several of them took to social media to voice their opinion on their new president. Check out the mixed reaction below.

Congrats my grt friend & President of the US! @realDonaldTrump #NowMakeAmericaGreatAgain bc I know u will! Thk u 4 putting Americans 1st — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) November 9, 2016

Who just hit the flashback button to the year 2000? — Dottie Pepper (@Dottie_Pepper) November 9, 2016

Congratulations to the 45th President of the United States, @realdonaldtrump! All of us in the Nicklaus family are… https://t.co/RgeOxAx6Ma — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) November 9, 2016

— David Feherty (@Fehertwit) November 9, 2016

So much hate and derogatory comments this am. Instead, no matter what your views may be. Appreciate that you have the luxury of democracy. — Dani Holmqvist (@DHolmqvist) November 9, 2016

Hats off for this man, @realDonaldTrump , Mr. president :) congrats my friend! #thetrumpshowwillcontinue — Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) November 9, 2016

America's saddest day is 9/11, 2nd saddest day is 11/9 — Lizette Salas (@LizetteSalas5) November 9, 2016

Regardless of politics, let this be a not-so-subtle reminder that the peoples' voice matters and representatives are to be held accountable. — Dottie Pepper (@Dottie_Pepper) November 9, 2016

Mr President, that was a #Major win -- @realDonaldTrump ! Powerful lucky fountain...PS -- Can I have my quarter back? #Souvenir !!! pic.twitter.com/xckVygJjFX — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) November 9, 2016