Tour & News

Donald Trump to Move Transition Meetings to Trump Bedminster

Donald Trump: Commander in Courses?
How will Donald Trump's relationship with golf's governing bodies evolve now that he has been elected president? Our panel debates what the future holds -- in the game, at least -- for the Donald.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Nov. 17, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump will move the transition meetings from Trump Tower in New York City to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. on Friday, according to The Washington Times.

The private club is one of 17 golf courses Trump owns around the world, and its "Old" course, which is ranked No. 83 in GOLF Magazine's Top 100 Courses in the U.S., is scheduled to host the 2017 U.S. Women's Open and the 2022 PGA Championship.

When reached for comment about whether Trump's relocation would shutter the club to dues-paying members, a member of the club's security team who declined to provide his name told GOLF.com that he "could neither confirm nor deny who's going to be here, but even if [Donald Trump] was here, it would not close the club down."

Photo:

Donald Trump owns a portfolio of 17 golf courses around the world.

Trump's transition has been dogged by reports of chaos and infighting as he narrows down the candidates for top cabinet positions in his administration.

In typical fashion, Trump took to Twitter this week to claim that his transition was running "so smoothly" and attack The New York Times for reporting otherwise.

