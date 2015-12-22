Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is going after President Barack Obama for how much time he spends on the links.

Speaking at a rally on Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the real estate mogul and golf course developer said the second-term president plays more golf than a PGA Tour pro.

"It was reported today he played 250 rounds of golf and he's going to be in Hawaii, I think did they say for three weeks?" Trump said. "Two hundred and fifty rounds, that's more than a guy who plays in the PGA Tour plays. He played more golf last year than Tiger Woods. We don't have time for this. We have to work."

CNN reported in August that Obama was indeed closing in on 250 rounds of golf since taking office, but according to the Pulitzer Prize-winning fact checkers PolitiFact, he's taken far less total vacation days than his predecessor, George W. Bush. Obama also has a long way to go to catch the No. 1 Golfer-in-Chief, Woodrow Wilson, who played nearly 1,200 rounds during his two terms.

"I don't have time for that," said Trump, whose portfolio includes 17 golf courses around the world. "I love golf, I think it's one of the greats, but I don't have time."

Trump's claim about Woods, however, might be true. The 14-time major winner struggled to stay healthy in 2015 and logged only 34 competitive rounds.

President Obama is in the midst of his annual Hawaii family vacation, and his golf game is still sharp. He played at Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua with three friends and ended the round by holing a 40-foot chip shot.

As Obama walked down the 18th fairway, about two dozen onlookers lined a nearby public street to try to see the president, but security kept the onlookers away from the 18th green.

Obama attempted a chip shot of about 40 feet and made it into the hole. He reacted by dropping his wedge and raising his hat and arms into the air. He then pointed his finger at the media and tipped his hat and waved toward the gallery watching him from the road. Obama then walked over and high-fived his playing partner, Darrell Harrington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.