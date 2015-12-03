Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

DJ's Buddies Made Him Putt Out a Gimme One Day After Chambers Bay Loss

Dustin Johnson in Pure Slow Motion
GOLF magazine's 2016 Player of the Year Dustin Johnson shows off his massive swing in pure slow motion.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Dec. 7, 2016
Install App

They say the best way to get over heartbreak is to dive right back in. That's exactly what Dustin Johnson's buddies forced him to do, just a day after losing the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

The day after Johnson three-putted to a second-place Open finish behind Jordan Spieth -- which included Johnson missing a short putt that would have forced a playoff -- soon-to-be father-in-law Wayne Gretzky and friends were scheduled to tee off at Gozzer Ranch in Idaho. Johnson didn't take the tee with them, but he showed up later.

As Alan Shipnuck writes in his feature on GOLF's 2016 Player of the Year, the group, including friend Mike Mattivi, was in the second fairway at Gozzer when a tee shot whizzed over their heads.

"We all knew it was Dustin," Mattivi said. "He comes roaring up and says, 'I told y'all to wait for me!' After what he had just been through at Chambers Bay, I was shocked. Most guys would spend a week in bed, hugging their pillow, but this kid loves the game so much he didn't want to miss out on the fun."

PHOTOS: Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Family Photos

But it wasn't going to be a cakewalk for Johnson; if he was joining the outing, his buddies were going to make him work for it. Shipnuck continues:

'The second hole at Gozzer Ranch is a 589-yard par 5; Johnson smashed an 8-iron to four feet for an eagle try. "He's standing there waiting for us to give it to him," Mattivi said. "And one of our buddies goes, 'Dustin, that would normally be good, but since you missed one about that length 12 hours ago, you're gonna have to putt it.' Dustin laughed so damn hard. He knows we love him no matter how many 4-footers he might miss."

You can read the full feature on GOLF's Player of the Year here.

Photo:

No gimmes for you, DJ -- not even after losing the 2015 U.S. Open.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More