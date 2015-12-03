Danny Willett is hurt and upset.

Willett’s nagging back injury forced him to pull out of the World Cup of Golf, an event held in Melbourne, Australia later this month. Unfortunately, it’s a team event and that means Willett’s partner, Lee Westwood, also is no longer guaranteed into the event.

Chris Wood became the next highest-ranked Englishman in the pecking order, and Wood selected Andy Sullivan instead of Westwood. That had Willett upset.

"When the guys have booked their flights, I think it's not quite right just because one guy pulls out that the other guy has to kind of withdraw without having a say in it," Willett said at the DP World Tour Championship. "I think you just then go down the list and see which guy potentially wants to play."

The World Cup of Golf features 28 two-man teams, each from a different country. The highest-ranked player from each country gets to pick his partner for the event. It was last held in 2013, with Australia's Jason Day and Adam Scott winning the event.