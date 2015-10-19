Craig Stadler Takes a Knee, Gets DQ'd at Torrey Pines

On the 14th hole at Torrey Pines during the 1987 Andy Williams Open, Craig Stadler had a tough lie next to a tree, so he decided to hit the shot from his knees and placed a towel on the ground to kneel on. He was clearly in violation of the rules governing building a stance. After finishing in second place, he was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. Stadler got some revenge in 1995, when Torrey Pines allowed him to cut down the offending tree.