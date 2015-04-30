A Conversation With Golf's Most Interesting Man: Miguel Angel Jimenez

We sit down with the Most Interesting Man in Golf for a wide-ranging interview.
Ben Van Hook
By Alan Shipnuck
Thursday, April 30, 2015

"Miguel, would you like some water?"

"My friend, water is for fish."

He pours himself a tall glass of 10-year-old Bushmills whiskey.

"Don't forget—your tee time is in 18 hours."

Jiménez, 51, arches an eyebrow but says nothing. He opens a small metal case and produces a Cuban cigar, which he fires up with gusto.

"I come from a different generation," Jiménez says. "And I'm not a hypocrite. I don't hide the way I am. If I want to have a drink, I have a drink. Why shouldn't I? Is it illegal to drink alcohol? Is tobacco illegal? So why should I care if people see me smoking? I do what I do out in the open. If people have a problem with that they can stick their tongue up their ass and let the rest of us do what we want to do. You can quote me exactly the way I said that." He cracks an impish smile. "And what else do you want me to tell you?"

"Your opinions about life, love, golf...."

"I love golf like I love life. I enjoy a good meal. A good bottle of wine. Being in the company of my friends and my family. All that is critical. That's what gives life meaning. Life is not being born and dying—it's about what happens in between. This is what I am doing: living, playing golf, enjoying all that surrounds it."

Jimenez Entertains Masters Patrons With Warmup Routine

A statuesque blonde appears, holding four sweating bottles of beer. It is Jiménez's wife, Susanne, a decade his junior, whom he met at a tournament in her native Austria in 2011 (a year after his divorce from his first wife, Montserrat). They married last year.

"She was on the course watching the golf, and she followed us for eight holes," Jiménez says. "At one point I leaned over and said to my caddie, 'I see a beautiful blonde over there, wearing nice pants with a beautiful ass. I want to know exactly where she is on every part of the golf course.' I would be waiting for my turn to hit, and I'd look over at her. Our eyes locked for a moment, and I smiled. And she smiled back. When I went to the driving range, I saw her there and we started talking—in English!"

"How does she keep you young?"

"More than 50 years since I was born," Jiménez says, then points a finger southward, "but I'm only 20 down there."

Jimenez is in the conversation with Sam Snead, Tom Watson and Hale Irwin as the best "old" golfers in history. In winning the 2014 Open de España, his 21st European tour victory, he extended his record as the oldest man to win on that circuit. In January, just after turning 51, Jiménez prevailed at the Champions tour season opener in Hawaii. On the Euro tour this year he has two top 10 finishes, and he is holding steady at 69th in the World Ranking.

"Are you feeling your golfing mortality?"

"I'm not dead!" Jiménez says, voice rising. "I still feel competitive. I am still competing. I have to say one thing: What I appreciate the most is that I have spent more than half my life playing on the tour. And I've played with Nicklaus and Player, with Palmer, with Seve. I've played with Tiger and Rory, with all different generations. And I have seen all kinds of golf. I can say that I identify more with the old style than the new. I move the ball left to right and right to left—more like the way of the artist. The modern game is more about power. Of course I respect that too, because it is also an art to hit the ball so far.

"I love having played through all of this golf history, having been a part of so much golf history. And that's something I carry inside of me. When I play with these young boys and I see how they hit the ball, I know that my strength is not their strength. My muscles do not work the same. I cannot match their distance. I don't recover as quickly as they do. And the path they have to walk is much longer than the path I have left to walk. But I still have a path to walk. Always. So when you tell me I'm dead, well, you are completely wrong."

Miguel Angel Jimenez

MAJ was one of the favorites on the European side at the 2014 Ryder Cup.
Getty

Jiménez's colleagues rave about him, but, interestingly, each cites a different part of his game when asked to identify a favorite.

Joost Luiten: "His short game and wedge game inside 100 yards is unbelievable—he's deadly."

Graeme McDowell: "I love how aggressive he is. Anytime I've played the Ryder Cup with him, he's such a great partner because he goes at every flag. He plays golf on the edge, which takes a lot of courage."

Martin Kaymer: "He is very good with his fairway woods—that is always something to see. He's not the longest hitter anymore, so when we play with him he's always a little behind us, but he still hits it closer because he's so good with those clubs, especially his 5-wood."

Paul Casey: "He putts it brilliantly. He hasn't tried to find a magic secret through the years—he has stuck with what he does best, and I really respect him for that. As for his attitude, he's like the original matador, Seve: They share this passion and flamboyant nature, but deep down, they're pit bulls. There's a grittiness. Behind the ponytail and the cigar, Miguel's a very tough individual."

"I started playing golf when I was 15," Jiménez says. "When I turned 18 I did my military service, and after that I decided I wanted to play golf for a living. I joined the tour when I was 25. I wouldn't play this long if I didn't love it. I love competition. That's probably the biggest reason I keep playing. And so I have no trouble getting up every morning to train, to practice, to do what I love to do. These are the things that people don't see.

Miguel Angel Jimenez become the third golfer in history to win wire-to-wire in his Champions Tour debut, holding off Bernhard Langer to take the Greater Gwinnett Championship title on Sunday. "I'm very happy with my age and the way I'm doing," he said. "The last 15 years is when my best golf is coming. It's nice. No complaint with 50."
Miguel Angel Jimenez become the third golfer in history to win wire-to-wire in his Champions Tour debut, holding off Bernhard Langer to take the Greater Gwinnett Championship title on Sunday. "I'm very happy with my age and the way I'm doing," he said. "The last 15 years is when my best golf is coming. It's nice. No complaint with 50."
John Bazemore / AP
At 48, Miguel Angel Jimenez won the 2012 Hong Kong Open to become the oldest winner in European Tour history. "There is maybe olive oil in my joints, and drinking the nice Rioja wine and those things keeps me fit and flexible," he said. "Well, the most important thing (is), I do what I like to do in my life, and golf has given me all of this pleasure."
At 48, Miguel Angel Jimenez won the 2012 Hong Kong Open to become the oldest winner in European Tour history. "There is maybe olive oil in my joints, and drinking the nice Rioja wine and those things keeps me fit and flexible," he said. "Well, the most important thing (is), I do what I like to do in my life, and golf has given me all of this pleasure."
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Jimenez has an interesting stretching routine.
Jimenez has an interesting stretching routine.
Ian Walton/Getty Images
He can be silly ...
He can be silly ...
Warren Little/Getty Images
... really silly ...
... really silly ...
Paul Lakatos/AFP/Getty Images
... did we mention he's a little silly?
... did we mention he's a little silly?
Paul Lakatos/AFP/Getty Images
You never know where he is on the course.
You never know where he is on the course.
Warren Little/Getty Images
Jimenez has a great sense of style.
Jimenez has a great sense of style.
David Cannon/Getty Images
But even the Most Interesting Golfer in the World knows he can't pull off lederhosen.
But even the Most Interesting Golfer in the World knows he can't pull off lederhosen.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Even his fans are interesting. They try to wear his signature ponytail ...
Even his fans are interesting. They try to wear his signature ponytail ...
Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images
... and smoke his trademark cigars.
... and smoke his trademark cigars.
Fred Vuich/SI
Jimenez enjoys a fine cigar on the course ...
Jimenez enjoys a fine cigar on the course ...
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
... and off the course.
... and off the course.
Ian Walton/Getty Images
He can wear many hats ...
He can wear many hats ...
Warren Little/Getty Images
Everyone loves to be around the Most Interesting Golfer in the World, including Tiger Woods ...
Everyone loves to be around the Most Interesting Golfer in the World, including Tiger Woods ...
Mike Segar/Reuters
... Rory McIlroy ...
... Rory McIlroy ...
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
... Bill Murray ...
... Bill Murray ...
Warren Little/Getty Images
... and Santa.
... and Santa.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
He also likes to play interesting shots on the course, like this bank shot at the Road Hole at St. Andrews during the 2010 British Open.
He also likes to play interesting shots on the course, like this bank shot at the Road Hole at St. Andrews during the 2010 British Open.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
He's also an interesting champion. Jimenez has won 19 times on the European Tour.
He's also an interesting champion. Jimenez has won 19 times on the European Tour.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
And he's been on two winning Ryder Cup teams.
And he's been on two winning Ryder Cup teams.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Miguel Angel Jimenez: The Most Interesting Golfer
"If you knew me 20 years ago, you would not see the calm guy who stands before you today. That comes with years of experience. When I started to play golf, I was nervous. When I had nothing and I was coming from nothing, I had a lot of pressure every time I competed. What I learned is that in order to succeed you always have to set distant goals. My brother Juan once told me, 'If you put a wall up in front of you, you can only see a short distance and you'll have a very short path to walk.' The farther away you set your objectives, the longer the path you will be able to walk. I still have big goals. That's why I keep working. Winning a major championship would be a magnificent crown to my career."

"What else motivates you? Money?"

"For me money is just something you need to live well. But it's not going to make you happier. You are happy when you do things in life that you like. Money helps, but it's a means to an end. Amassing money for its own sake is meaningless to me. I make it to use it. I like Ferraris so I buy Ferraris. I wanted to build a golf academy so I did. I like to do things."

The escuela de Golf Miguel Angel Jiménez is in Torremolinos, Spain, near Jiménez's hometown of Málaga.

"I built a pitch-and-putt, a par-3 hole and a driving range," he says. "To make golf more accessible to people. It's not a cheap sport, and I want more folks to be able to enjoy it. This project is very demanding, both financially and organizationally. But it's coming along. I have good people in place, and I oversee it closely."

"Are your sons into golf?"

"Oh, yes, they have the poison in their blood. Miguel Angel [20] is studying and playing golf at university in Fort Lauderdale [Nova Southeastern], and Victor [16] studies English and plays golf at an academy in Málaga. The first thing they say when they see me is, 'Dad, let's go play.'"

"Do they have any game?"

"They've got everything. They always hear me talk about moving the ball strategically, but they want to hit it hard, like all kids. They want to massacre the ball. Bust it open. But it takes more than that to beat me."

Miguel Angel Jimenez

"I love golf like I love life," says Jiménez. "I enjoy a good meal. A good bottle of wine. Being in the company of my friends and my family. All that is critical. That's what gives life meaning."
Ben Van Hook

Jiménez's sons accompany him to all of the major championships. After rounds they traditionally exchange kisses on the cheek, and the boys often can be seen walking with an arm draped around their father's shoulders.

"Look, I will help them all I can to get them going, but they have to make their own paths," the old man says. "I carved out my own path. I give them the clubs and the balls, but they have to play the game themselves."

As a patriarch of European golf, Jiménez seems a natural to someday captain a Ryder Cup team. For 2016 the position came down to Jiménez and Darren Clarke, with the Northern Irishman getting the nod.

"I'm not disappointed, I'm happy for him," Jiménez says of Clarke. "But I hope my turn is next because I am not getting younger."

Miguel Angel Jimenez His throwback swing shows you how to crank it without coil Analysis by Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall It was easy to pick out Miguel Angel Jimenez at the 2008 Ryder Cup, and not because he was the only golfer with a knotted kink of red hair poking out the back of his cap. His swing is a throwback to a time when Tour players didn't try to coil their shoulders against their lower body. Jimenez turns everything: his shoulders, hips, knees — even his ankles. The lack of resistance costs him some distance (he averages 278 yards off the tee), but his swing is powerful enough to hang at the highest level. Plus, he's a dead-eye from mid-range: In 2008, nobody on Tour knocked it closer from 150 yards than Miguel (19 feet on average). Jimenez understands what he can and can't do. So should you, which means that you should take a good look at Miguel's technique and work some of into your own. Jimenez's swing is one that all mere mortals can copy, and despite the fact that it's missing the torque associated with big yards, it has all the right moves to get you from tee to green in the fewest strokes possible.
Miguel Angel Jimenez His throwback swing shows you how to crank it without coil Analysis by Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall It was easy to pick out Miguel Angel Jimenez at the 2008 Ryder Cup, and not because he was the only golfer with a knotted kink of red hair poking out the back of his cap. His swing is a throwback to a time when Tour players didn't try to coil their shoulders against their lower body. Jimenez turns everything: his shoulders, hips, knees — even his ankles. The lack of resistance costs him some distance (he averages 278 yards off the tee), but his swing is powerful enough to hang at the highest level. Plus, he's a dead-eye from mid-range: In 2008, nobody on Tour knocked it closer from 150 yards than Miguel (19 feet on average). Jimenez understands what he can and can't do. So should you, which means that you should take a good look at Miguel's technique and work some of into your own. Jimenez's swing is one that all mere mortals can copy, and despite the fact that it's missing the torque associated with big yards, it has all the right moves to get you from tee to green in the fewest strokes possible.
Mark Newcombe/Visions in Golf
Like all Tour players, Jimenez has his weight over the balls of his feet and his knees over his toes. Pay particular attention to how his upper arms hang straight down, then bend at the elbow to set the shaft so that it points at his belt buckle.
Like all Tour players, Jimenez has his weight over the balls of his feet and his knees over his toes. Pay particular attention to how his upper arms hang straight down, then bend at the elbow to set the shaft so that it points at his belt buckle.
Mark Newcombe/Visions in Golf
Halfway back, you can see his shirt buttons and his left knee, evidence that everything is turning. More important, he hinges his wrists so that the shaft sits parallel to the target line. As he continues back, he rolls his forearms to keep the club on plane without lifting the club up.
Halfway back, you can see his shirt buttons and his left knee, evidence that everything is turning. More important, he hinges his wrists so that the shaft sits parallel to the target line. As he continues back, he rolls his forearms to keep the club on plane without lifting the club up.
Mark Newcombe/Visions in Golf
Here is where you'll see the biggest difference between Miguel and most other Tour pros. He's made a massive hip turn, but look how much he's rotated his shoulders — plenty of potential energy here. He's a lot like Vijay SIngh in this regard.
Here is where you'll see the biggest difference between Miguel and most other Tour pros. He's made a massive hip turn, but look how much he's rotated his shoulders — plenty of potential energy here. He's a lot like Vijay SIngh in this regard.
Mark Newcombe/Visions in Golf
Coming back down, Jimenez stabilizes his lower body so that his upper body can catch up. Notice how the back of his glove points to the sky in Frame 3, and how it points out in front of him here. Perfect forearm rotation and almost zero chance of hitting a slice.
Coming back down, Jimenez stabilizes his lower body so that his upper body can catch up. Notice how the back of his glove points to the sky in Frame 3, and how it points out in front of him here. Perfect forearm rotation and almost zero chance of hitting a slice.
Mark Newcombe/Visions in Golf
The most important thing about Jimenez's impact position is how relaxed it looks — he's simply letting the ball get in the way. But he doesn't stop there. After impact, he releases his arms fully and without tension while his chest speeds past his lower body.
The most important thing about Jimenez's impact position is how relaxed it looks — he's simply letting the ball get in the way. But he doesn't stop there. After impact, he releases his arms fully and without tension while his chest speeds past his lower body.
Mark Newcombe/Visions in Golf
Just like his personality, notice how free-flowing Miguel's arms look in his through-swing. He makes no attempt to steer the ball. The key is to swing your arms with your chest, then allow them to fly away from it in your through-swing into a poised, balanced finish.
Just like his personality, notice how free-flowing Miguel's arms look in his through-swing. He makes no attempt to steer the ball. The key is to swing your arms with your chest, then allow them to fly away from it in your through-swing into a poised, balanced finish.
Mark Newcombe/Visions in Golf
How to Coil Without Resisting One of the best moves you can copy from Jimenez's swing is his right elbow position at the top of his backswing. This really amps up the power in your swing, even if you can't coil against the resistance of your hips like most modern players. The secret is to bend your right elbow like Miguel without bending your left arm. It takes a significant amount of shoulder flexibility to do this correctly, so make sure you loosen up before trying this technique. A. Look Familiar? Take away the long hair, and Miguel's left arm position and shoulder tilt looks a lot like legendary ballstriker Ben Hogan. B. Get Max From Min Jimenez's turn is simple: a lot of shoulders and very little arms. His right upper arm sits against his side just like it did at address. He simply folded his right arm as he rotated his left — easy for you to copy. C. The Brace Place Notice how Jimenez's left knee kicks in as he turns his hips. You can do this to increase your turn as long as you maintain the flex in your right knee. Straightening your right knee is a big no-no.
How to Coil Without Resisting One of the best moves you can copy from Jimenez's swing is his right elbow position at the top of his backswing. This really amps up the power in your swing, even if you can't coil against the resistance of your hips like most modern players. The secret is to bend your right elbow like Miguel without bending your left arm. It takes a significant amount of shoulder flexibility to do this correctly, so make sure you loosen up before trying this technique. A. Look Familiar? Take away the long hair, and Miguel's left arm position and shoulder tilt looks a lot like legendary ballstriker Ben Hogan. B. Get Max From Min Jimenez's turn is simple: a lot of shoulders and very little arms. His right upper arm sits against his side just like it did at address. He simply folded his right arm as he rotated his left — easy for you to copy. C. The Brace Place Notice how Jimenez's left knee kicks in as he turns his hips. You can do this to increase your turn as long as you maintain the flex in your right knee. Straightening your right knee is a big no-no.
Getty Images
There were intimations in the European press that Jiménez's spotty English might have hurt his candidacy, given how much the captains must interact with the global golf media. The bulk of this conversation was conducted in Spanish, but here Jiménez switches to English.

"You understand me, right? O.K. then. The Ryder Cup is decided by the players' clubs, not the captain's English."

He spoke these words last month in the shadow of the Augusta National clubhouse, having just shot a second-round 73 to miss the cut at the Masters. It was a stinging disappointment, given that Jiménez tied for fourth last year—his ninth career top 10 in a major—but he was typically upbeat.

"My score is s---, but I did not play s---. It happens. But my game feels good, I feel good about the rest of this season. The game will come. It always does."

Beneath the famous oak tree at Augusta National he fell into the warm embrace of his sons and his wife and hugs from a dozen well-wishers. Before leaving the grounds Jiménez offered a parting thought:

"I am here with the sun shining, I'm surrounded by friends and family, tonight I will eat good food, drink good wine, smoke a good cigar and make love to my beautiful wife. It's a good life, no?"

As he sauntered away, it was hard not to think of the words of Rickie Fowler, Jiménez's playing partner last year at Augusta: "Everyone loves him because he is who he is. He's not trying to be anyone he's not."

Jiménez is fond of a famous stanza by Antonio Machado, the Spanish poet: "Caminante, no hay camino/Se hace el camino al andar."

Jiménez offers his own translation:

"Traveler, there is no path. You forge the path with your footsteps."

