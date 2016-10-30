Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Cody Gribble Talks Sanderson Win, Texting Peyton Manning

Photo: AP // Rogelio V. Solis

Cody Gribble and his caddie Bobby Hudson celebrate Gribble's winning of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

by Sean Zak
Posted: Tue Nov. 8, 2016
Install App

Winning on the PGA Tour has its benefits, that’s for sure. Recent first-time champion Cody Gribble found it out first hand after winning the Sanderson Farms two weekends ago in Jackson, Miss.

Gribble joined the GOLF.com Podcast this week to discuss that 4-shot victory and the many benefits attached to it, like the job security of a nearly three year exemption on the PGA Tour. That, and a congratulatory text from Peyton Manning.

"It was an absolute honor," Gribble said. "That guy is one of my heroes…"

"I’m going through so many texts and so many people that I’m trying to get back to. There’s a lot of texts with no name, and I don’t know why I clicked on that one. He goes, 'Hey, this is Peyton Manning.’ It was pretty cool."

Gribble would explain that, among all the benefits of winning, the week that follows is quite hectic as it is filled with various requests from media, fans, etc. Gribble talks about that, the grind that is the Web.com Tour and his beloved Dallas Cowboys in the podcast below.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More