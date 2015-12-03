Chez Reavie Aces 17th, Shoots 61 in Final Round of Sony

Justin Thomas started the Sony Open in style with his 59 on Thursday, but he wasn't the only one to go low.

Chez Reavie, a 35-year-old with one career PGA Tour victory, shot a seven-under 28 in his opening nine on Sunday, and it included an ace on the par-3 17th.

Reavie started the day on the back nine, was four under on his round through seven holes and stepped onto the tee at the par-3 17th 11 under for the tournament. He then flushed a 6-iron from 197 yards and drained it. You can check out the hole-in-one below.

Reavie finished his final round with a nine-under-par 61.

SCORES: View the Sony Open Leaderboard