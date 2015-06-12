Bubba Watson Takes Nap With Presidents Cup After U.S. Win

We saw Jordan Spieth drink something out of Zach Johnson’s Claret Jug and later saw Johnson eat corn out of it, but Bubba Watson had other ideas with the Americans' Presidents Cup trophy.

Watson tweeted a photo of himself cuddling up with the Cup after the Americans' 15.5-14.5 win over the Internationals on Sunday in South Korea.

Watson, who played pretty well all week, helped earn that trophy. He halved his Sunday singles match with Thongchai Jaidee.

It was the sixth straight competition won by the U.S, which owns the all-time series 9-1-1. Chris Kirk had the key putt that vaulted the U.S. on Sunday.