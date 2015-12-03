Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Bubba Watson: I Was a Selfish Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup Player

Photo: Getty Images

Bubba Watson joined the U.S. Ryder Cup effort as a vice captain after being passed over as a player.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Dec. 2, 2016
Install App

Could being a Ryder Cup vice captain make Bubba Watson a better Ryder Cup player?

The veteran of three Ryder Cup and two Presidents Cup teams told Golf Digest that serving under Captain Davis Love III at Hazeltine helped him realize that he had acted selfishly at team events in the past.

“I was not a good person for [prior captains],” Watson said. “When the captain says, ‘Who do you want to play with?’ when you give the captain one person, like Webb Simpson or J.B. Holmes, Presidents Cup, when you do things like that, it limits what you can do. You're only learning one person that week or those practice rounds. So you need to go out there and do more, give the captain more, the vice captains more.”

Working on the other side, however, have Watson a new perspective and forced him to be more mindful of the bigger picture.

“I didn’t see it from [the captain’s side] before. I was so focused on me, playing every match. That’s what I focused on. But when I saw it from this side I said I wasn’t being fair to my teammates and captain.”

Whether Watson winds up on the roster or at the helm of a future U.S. squad is anyone’s guess, but he would certainly jump at the chance to take on a bigger leadership role.

“Who knows, but I know my passions as a person, I know my passions in the locker room,” he said. “Do I think I could do well at it? Yes. Would I want to do it? Yes, in a heartbeat. I would do it next year, the year after, I'd do it every year.”

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More