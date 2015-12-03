Bryson DeChambeau Is Out Here Draining Putts Side-Saddle

Bryson DeChambeau's first side-saddle putt was a success. And so were a lot of the next ones.

DeChambeau made waves this week when he was seen practicing putts side-saddle, a putting technique where the player faces the hole and uses a pendulum stroke. He put the new look in play on Thursday at the Franklin Templeton Shootout, a team exhibition where he's paired with Lexi Thompson, and the early results were solid. He rolled in a long putt on the first hole for a birdie, then drained another long putt on the fourth hole for another birdie.

The first round of the event is a scramble, so scores were really low. Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker are your leaders entering Friday with a score of 16-under. DeChambeau and Thompson are six back at 10-under. Check out two of their birdies below.

Justin Thomas played alongside DeChambeau today and got a front-row seat look at the side-saddle stroke in action. He came away impressed.