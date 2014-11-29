Brooks Koepka Wins the Dunlop Phoenix, Joins Elite Company

Brooks Koepka joined elite company in Japan on Sunday.

Koepka used rounds of 65-70-63-65 to win the Dunlop Phoenix tournament for his seventh worldwide victory, etching his name on a trophy next to the likes of Calvin Peete, Tom Watson, Larry Mize, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Tiger Woods, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Luke Donald and Hideki Matsuyama.

Other notable finishes in the event included a T4 by Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman and Harold Varner III at T11.

Jet lag is always easier to cope with in the company of a trophy.