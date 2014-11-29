Menu Close
Tiger Woods Says Tooth-Gate Was No Laughing Matter at Phoenix Open
by Gary Van Sickle
Tour Confidential: Should Maui Be Mandatory?
Tour Confidential: What Will Happen in 2015?
Rory McIlroy Is My Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year
by Alan Shipnuck
Is Tiger's Scandal Still Looming Over Him?
Tour Confidential: Tiger Woods' New Coach
by Golf.com Staff
Tiger Woods Hires Chris Como as New Swing Coach
by Coleman McDowell
Tiger Woods vs. Jack Nicklaus: Major Championship Records
The Bryan Bros. Deliver Another Incredible Golf Trick Shot Video
by Sean Zak
Golf Channel Analyst Steve Flesch Became Unlikely Alternate at PGA Championship
by Sean Zak
Alex Noren Wins British Masters for Third Win This Season
by AP News
Ciganda Hangs on to Win LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship
by AP News
Opening Day of the 2016-17 PGA Tour Season Doesn't Disappoint
by Sean Steinemann
40 Percent of Fans Expect Tiger Woods to Miss the Cut in Napa
by Sean Steinemann
The Fat Boy Golf Open: Go Big or Go Home
by Josh Sens
Tour and News

Brooks Koepka Wins the Dunlop Phoenix, Joins Elite Company

Photo: Getty Images

Brooks Koepka wins the 2016 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament in Japan.

by Sean Steinemann
Posted: Sun Nov. 20, 2016
Brooks Koepka joined elite company in Japan on Sunday.

Koepka used rounds of 65-70-63-65 to win the Dunlop Phoenix tournament for his seventh worldwide victory, etching his name on a trophy next to the likes of Calvin Peete, Tom Watson, Larry Mize, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Tiger Woods, Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter, Luke Donald and Hideki Matsuyama. 

Other notable finishes in the event included a T4 by Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman and Harold Varner III at T11.

Jet lag is always easier to cope with in the company of a trophy.

 

